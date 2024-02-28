Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 17-11, Austin Peay 15-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

What to Know

Austin Peay and the Colonels are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at F&M Bank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

After a string of five wins, Austin Peay's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 90-85 to the Bisons. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with the Bisons: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky came tearing into Saturday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 95-82 victory over the Bears.

The Governors' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-14. As for the Colonels, they pushed their record up to 17-11 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home.

Austin Peay came up short against the Colonels in their previous meeting back in January, falling 69-59. Will Austin Peay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.