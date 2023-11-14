Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 1-1, California 1-1

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Haas Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored California on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-79 to the Tigers. California found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaylon Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Cone, who earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: the Roadrunners lost to the Trojans, and the Roadrunners lost bad. The score wound up at 85-59. Cal-Baker. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-23.

Cal-Baker.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Kaleb Higgins, who earned 19 points.

The Golden Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Roadrunners, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Looking ahead, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-19 record against the spread.

California came up short against Cal-Baker. in their previous matchup back in March of 2017, falling 73-66. Can California avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

California is a big 12.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.

Mar 14, 2017 - Cal-Baker. 73 vs. California 66

Injury Report for California

Keonte Kennedy: Game-Time Decision (Upper Body)

Devin Curtis: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Cal-Baker.

No Injury Information