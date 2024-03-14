Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Bowling Green 19-12, Central Michigan 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bowling Green and Central Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Bowling Green Falcons and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Bowling Green has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, the Falcons earned a 80-70 win over the Cardinals.

Among those leading the charge was Marcus Hill, who scored 24 points along with five assists and five steals. Jason Spurgin was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Central Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-62 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Central Michigan.

Central Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Paul McMillan IV led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. It was the first time this season that McMillan IV scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Brian Taylor, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 22 rebounds.

The Falcons' victory bumped their record up to 19-12. As for the Chippewas, their win bumped their record up to 18-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bowling Green couldn't quite finish off Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in February and fell 62-60. Can Bowling Green avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.