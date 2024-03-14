Who's Playing
Bowling Green Falcons @ Central Michigan Chippewas
Current Records: Bowling Green 19-12, Central Michigan 18-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Bowling Green and Central Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Bowling Green Falcons and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Bowling Green has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Friday, the Falcons earned a 80-70 win over the Cardinals.
Among those leading the charge was Marcus Hill, who scored 24 points along with five assists and five steals. Jason Spurgin was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Central Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-62 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Central Michigan.
Central Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Paul McMillan IV led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. It was the first time this season that McMillan IV scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Brian Taylor, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 22 rebounds.
The Falcons' victory bumped their record up to 19-12. As for the Chippewas, their win bumped their record up to 18-13.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Bowling Green couldn't quite finish off Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in February and fell 62-60. Can Bowling Green avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 20, 2024 - Central Michigan 62 vs. Bowling Green 60
- Feb 03, 2024 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Bowling Green 76
- Feb 14, 2023 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Bowling Green 74
- Jan 24, 2023 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Central Michigan 61
- Feb 01, 2022 - Central Michigan 78 vs. Bowling Green 74
- Jan 09, 2021 - Bowling Green 93 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Bowling Green 90 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 04, 2020 - Central Michigan 92 vs. Bowling Green 82
- Feb 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 97 vs. Central Michigan 87