Who's Playing

LIU @ No. 5 Connecticut

Current Records: LIU 1-7; Connecticut 10-0

What to Know

The #5 Connecticut Huskies will look to defend their home court Saturday against the LIU Sharks at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

UConn made easy work of the Florida Gators on Wednesday and carried off a 75-54 win. UConn got double-digit scores from four players: forward Adama Sanogo (17), center Donovan Clingan (16), guard Jordan Hawkins (15), and guard Joey Calcaterra (11).

Meanwhile, LIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

UConn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 39.5-point (!) margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

UConn's victory brought them up to 10-0 while the Sharks' loss pulled them down to 1-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies come into the contest boasting the 15th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.2. On the other end of the spectrum, LIU is 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against LIU.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 39.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 39-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.