Saint Louis Billikens @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Saint Louis 8-8, Dayton 13-2

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Louis Billikens and the Dayton Flyers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at University of Dayton Arena. Saint Louis is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Even though Saint Joseph's scored an imposing 85 points on Wednesday, Saint Louis still came out on top. The Billikens skirted past the Hawks 88-85. The win was all the more spectacular given Saint Louis was down 20 points with 6:07 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Gibson Jimerson, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 2 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Tim Dalger, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Dayton waltzed into their match Friday with six straight wins but they left with seven. They came out on top against the Dukes by a score of 72-62.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Holmes II scored 30 or more points.

The win got the Billikens back to even at 8-8. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-2 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Saint Louis have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've nailed 40% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Louis didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Dayton when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Dayton is a big 13-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.