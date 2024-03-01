Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Marshall 12-18, Georgia State 13-16

Georgia State is 0-3 against the Thundering Herd since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Georgia State Panthers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at GSU Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers couldn't handle the Dukes and fell 84-78. Georgia State has not had much luck with the Dukes recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Marshall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 87-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Marshall found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.9% worse than the opposition.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 13-16. As for the Thundering Herd, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Georgia State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Marshall.

Georgia State is a 3.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Marshall has won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last year.