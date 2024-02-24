Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Texas State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Georgia State.

If Texas State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-17 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia State will have to make due with a 13-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Texas State 11-17, Georgia State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Texas State Bobcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at GSU Convocation Center. Georgia State will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers slipped by the Chanticleers 72-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Georgia State.

Meanwhile, Texas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 84-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-17.

As for their game on Saturday, Georgia State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

Georgia State came up short against the Bobcats in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 81-76. Will Georgia State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia State is a 5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.