Who's Playing
Portland State Vikings @ Idaho State Bengals
Current Records: Portland State 14-10, Idaho State 10-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
What to Know
Portland State is 8-2 against the Bengals since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Portland State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Portland State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 84-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.
Even though Idaho State has not done well against the Hornets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Bengals took their game at home with ease, bagging a 68-40 victory over the Hornets. The win made it back-to-back wins for Idaho State.
The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Bengals, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-14 record this season.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bengals will need to find a way to close that gap.
Portland State came up short against the Bengals in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-63. Can Portland State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Portland State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 11, 2024 - Idaho State 69 vs. Portland State 63
- Feb 16, 2023 - Portland State 79 vs. Idaho State 70
- Jan 21, 2023 - Portland State 72 vs. Idaho State 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Portland State 66 vs. Idaho State 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho State 69
- Dec 02, 2021 - Portland State 63 vs. Idaho State 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho State 43
- Jan 21, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Portland State 57
- Feb 27, 2020 - Portland State 89 vs. Idaho State 76
- Jan 18, 2020 - Portland State 82 vs. Idaho State 76