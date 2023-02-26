Who's Playing
Siena @ Iona
Current Records: Siena 17-10; Iona 21-7
What to Know
The Iona Gaels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gaels and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Iona strolled past the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 80-68.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 69-66 to the Rider Broncs this past Friday.
Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Iona's win lifted them to 21-7 while Siena's loss dropped them down to 17-10. We'll see if Iona can repeat their recent success or if the Saints bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $135.00
Odds
The Gaels are a big 9-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Iona have won nine out of their last 17 games against Siena.
- Jan 27, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 53
- Feb 11, 2022 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 25, 2022 - Iona 74 vs. Siena 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Iona 55 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 19, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - Siena 87 vs. Iona 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. Siena 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Iona 57 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - Siena 56 vs. Iona 54
- Feb 12, 2018 - Siena 82 vs. Iona 78
- Jan 11, 2018 - Iona 71 vs. Siena 69
- Mar 06, 2017 - Iona 87 vs. Siena 86
- Feb 07, 2017 - Siena 81 vs. Iona 79
- Jan 27, 2017 - Iona 77 vs. Siena 66
- Mar 06, 2016 - Iona 81 vs. Siena 70
- Feb 22, 2016 - Iona 87 vs. Siena 81
- Feb 13, 2016 - Siena 81 vs. Iona 78