Who's Playing

Siena @ Iona

Current Records: Siena 17-10; Iona 21-7

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gaels and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Iona strolled past the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 80-68.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 69-66 to the Rider Broncs this past Friday.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Iona's win lifted them to 21-7 while Siena's loss dropped them down to 17-10. We'll see if Iona can repeat their recent success or if the Saints bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 9-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 17 games against Siena.