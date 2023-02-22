Who's Playing

Troy @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Troy 17-12; Louisiana-Monroe 11-18

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Warhawks and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

There's no need to mince words: Louisiana-Monroe lost to the South Alabama Jaguars this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 81-45.

Meanwhile, Troy came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 88-78.

Louisiana-Monroe suffered a grim 77-53 defeat to Troy in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last ten games against Troy.