Who's Playing
Troy @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Troy 17-12; Louisiana-Monroe 11-18
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Warhawks and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
There's no need to mince words: Louisiana-Monroe lost to the South Alabama Jaguars this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 81-45.
Meanwhile, Troy came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 88-78.
Louisiana-Monroe suffered a grim 77-53 defeat to Troy in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last ten games against Troy.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Troy 77 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 53
- Jan 20, 2022 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Feb 13, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 74 vs. Troy 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 79 vs. Troy 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 75 vs. Troy 69
- Feb 24, 2018 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 67
- Jan 25, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Troy 71
- Feb 13, 2017 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Troy 51
- Jan 21, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 85 vs. Troy 74