Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Coppin State 2-20, Md.-E. Shore 7-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore and the Eagles are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hytche Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Hawks couldn't handle the Bears and fell 70-65.

Md.-E. Shore struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They took a 66-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets. Coppin State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% worse than the opposition.

The Hawks dropped their record down to 7-15 with that loss, which was their 12th straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.8 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-20 record this season.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Md.-E. Shore have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5 rebounds per game. Given Md.-E. Shore's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Md.-E. Shore couldn't quite finish off the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January and fell 58-55. Will Md.-E. Shore have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Md.-E. Shore is a solid 6-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore and Coppin State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.