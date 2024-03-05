Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Liberty 17-12, Middle Tennessee 12-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

What to Know

Liberty has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Murphy Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Liberty on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 67-51 fall against the Miners. Having soared to a lofty 83 points in the game before, Liberty's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders ended up a good deal behind the Bearkats on Saturday and lost 81-64.

Middle Tennessee struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Flames' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-12. As for the Blue Raiders, their loss dropped their record down to 12-17.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Liberty haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given Liberty's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Raiders will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Liberty against the Blue Raiders in their previous matchup back in February as the squad secured a 88-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Liberty since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.