Hofstra Pride @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Hofstra 11-9, Monmouth 10-10

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Monmouth is 0-7 against Hofstra since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Hawks came up short against the Seawolves and fell 72-65.

Despite their loss, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jack Collins, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Hofstra aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Thursday extended their overall winning streak to three. They came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 64-55.

Hofstra got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was German Plotnikov out in front who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Plotnikov has scored all season. Jacco Fritz was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with 11 rebounds.

The Hawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season. As for the Pride, their win bumped their record up to 11-9.

Monmouth took a serious blow against Hofstra when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 86-57. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Monmouth was down 37-16.

Series History

Hofstra has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 7 years.