Who's Playing
Hofstra Pride @ Monmouth Hawks
Current Records: Hofstra 11-9, Monmouth 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Monmouth is 0-7 against Hofstra since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, the Hawks came up short against the Seawolves and fell 72-65.
Despite their loss, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jack Collins, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
Hofstra aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Thursday extended their overall winning streak to three. They came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 64-55.
Hofstra got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was German Plotnikov out in front who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Plotnikov has scored all season. Jacco Fritz was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with 11 rebounds.
The Hawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season. As for the Pride, their win bumped their record up to 11-9.
Monmouth took a serious blow against Hofstra when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 86-57. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Monmouth was down 37-16.
Series History
Hofstra has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 7 years.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Hofstra 86 vs. Monmouth 57
- Jan 11, 2023 - Hofstra 77 vs. Monmouth 57
- Dec 22, 2021 - Hofstra 77 vs. Monmouth 71
- Dec 15, 2020 - Hofstra 96 vs. Monmouth 88
- Nov 09, 2019 - Hofstra 94 vs. Monmouth 74
- Dec 05, 2018 - Hofstra 75 vs. Monmouth 73
- Dec 06, 2017 - Hofstra 85 vs. Monmouth 84