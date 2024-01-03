Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Montana 8-5, N. Dak. State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the N. Dak. State Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Scheels Center. Montana will be strutting in after a victory while N. Dak. State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, Montana's game was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Bengals by a score of 76-68. The win was just what Montana needed coming off of a 93-63 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Coyotes. N. Dak. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andrew Morgan, who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Noah Feddersen, who scored 13 points.

The Grizzlies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for the Bison, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Montana came up short against N. Dak. State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 78-69. Can Montana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State and Montana both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.