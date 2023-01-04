Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ North Carolina

Current Records: Wake Forest 10-4; North Carolina 9-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be on the road. Wake Forest and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. The Demon Deacons will be strutting in after a win while UNC will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday Wake Forest capped 2022 off with a 77-75 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies. Wake Forest's guard Tyree Appleby did his thing and had 24 points and seven assists.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for UNC as they fell 76-74 to the Pittsburgh Panthers last Friday. North Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Armando Bacot, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Demon Deacons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Wake Forest took their game against the Tar Heels when the two teams previously met in January of last year by a conclusive 98-76 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina have won six out of their last eight games against Wake Forest.