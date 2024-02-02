Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oakland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-30 lead against Robert Morris.

Oakland came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-13, Oakland 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at OU Credit Union O'rena. Robert Morris is expected to lose this one by 9.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Robert Morris unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 66-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Robert Morris in their matchups with the Vikings: they've now lost eight in a row.

Even though they lost, Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Clev. State only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Oakland ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 91-87 victory over the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Colonials' defeat dropped their record down to 8-13. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season.

While only Oakland took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Thursday, Oakland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Robert Morris was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Grizzlies when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 68-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Robert Morris since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oakland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.