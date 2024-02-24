Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Delaware State 12-13, SC State 10-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Delaware State proved on Monday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Hornets made off with a 80-58 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-25.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Bison 75-68 on Monday.

The Hornets' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-13. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-16 record this season.

Delaware State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-5 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, SC State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Delaware State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

SC State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.