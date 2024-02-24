Who's Playing
Delaware State Hornets @ SC State Bulldogs
Current Records: Delaware State 12-13, SC State 10-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Delaware State proved on Monday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Hornets made off with a 80-58 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-25.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Bison 75-68 on Monday.
The Hornets' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-13. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-16 record this season.
Delaware State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-5 against the spread when playing as the underdog.
Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, SC State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Delaware State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
Odds
SC State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
Series History
SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.
- Jan 27, 2024 - SC State 66 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 20, 2023 - Delaware State 69 vs. SC State 68
- Jan 23, 2023 - Delaware State 88 vs. SC State 85
- Feb 21, 2022 - SC State 79 vs. Delaware State 74
- Jan 24, 2022 - SC State 64 vs. Delaware State 62
- Feb 10, 2020 - SC State 100 vs. Delaware State 86
- Feb 04, 2019 - Delaware State 70 vs. SC State 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - SC State 63 vs. Delaware State 60
- Jan 21, 2017 - SC State 74 vs. Delaware State 64
- Jan 30, 2016 - SC State 56 vs. Delaware State 41