Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: UConn 10-1, Seton Hall 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Seton Hall Pirates and the UConn Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 20th at Prudential Center. Seton Hall has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though Missouri scored an imposing 87 points on Sunday, Seton Hall still came out on top. The Pirates took their contest against the Tigers 93-87. With that win, Seton Hall brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Seton Hall got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dylan Addae-Wusu out in front who scored 20 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 25 points.

Meanwhile, UConn entered their tilt with Gonzaga with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Huskies walked away with a 76-63 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as UConn did.

Among those leading the charge was Donovan Clingan, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played. Cam Spencer was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with three steals.

The Pirates' win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 10-1.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Seton Hall just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've made 51.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seton Hall came up short against UConn in their previous matchup back in February, falling 64-55. Will Seton Hall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UConn has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Seton Hall.