Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Villanova 17-12, Seton Hall 18-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Villanova is 9-1 against the Pirates since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Villanova, who comes in off a win.

Providence typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Villanova proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Friars by a score of 71-60. The win made it back-to-back wins for Villanova.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Moore, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday and that's exactly how things played out. They took a serious blow against the Huskies, falling 91-61. Seton Hall has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Seton Hall's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dre Davis, who scored 20 points along with three steals.

Seton Hall struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 17-12 record this season. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Villanova have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 5.4 threes per game. Given Villanova's sizable advantage in that area, the Pirates will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against the Pirates when the teams last played back in February as the team secured a 80-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.