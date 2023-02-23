Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ South Dakota
Current Records: Oral Roberts 25-4; South Dakota 11-17
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. South Dakota and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Coyotes will be stumbling in from a loss.
South Dakota ended up a good deal behind the Denver Pioneers when they played this past Saturday, losing 86-68.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday, winning 74-66.
South Dakota took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 103-53. Maybe South Dakota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oral Roberts.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. South Dakota 53
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Dakota 92 vs. Oral Roberts 87
- Dec 20, 2021 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. South Dakota 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 84
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Feb 10, 2019 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. South Dakota 72
- Jan 17, 2019 - Oral Roberts 77 vs. South Dakota 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Jan 17, 2018 - South Dakota 82 vs. Oral Roberts 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 79
- Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota 94 vs. Oral Roberts 84