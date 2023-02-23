Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota

Current Records: Oral Roberts 25-4; South Dakota 11-17

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. South Dakota and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Coyotes will be stumbling in from a loss.

South Dakota ended up a good deal behind the Denver Pioneers when they played this past Saturday, losing 86-68.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday, winning 74-66.

South Dakota took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 103-53. Maybe South Dakota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oral Roberts.