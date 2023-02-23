Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota

Current Records: Oral Roberts 25-4; South Dakota 11-17

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. South Dakota and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Coyotes will be stumbling in from a loss.

South Dakota ended up a good deal behind the Denver Pioneers when they played this past Saturday, losing 86-68.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday, winning 74-66.

South Dakota took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 103-53. Maybe South Dakota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
Series History

South Dakota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oral Roberts.

  • Jan 30, 2023 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. South Dakota 53
  • Feb 26, 2022 - South Dakota 92 vs. Oral Roberts 87
  • Dec 20, 2021 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. South Dakota 73
  • Feb 20, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 84
  • Feb 15, 2020 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota 80
  • Jan 25, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 80
  • Feb 10, 2019 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. South Dakota 72
  • Jan 17, 2019 - Oral Roberts 77 vs. South Dakota 74
  • Feb 14, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Oral Roberts 67
  • Jan 17, 2018 - South Dakota 82 vs. Oral Roberts 70
  • Feb 18, 2017 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 72
  • Jan 18, 2017 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota 80
  • Feb 06, 2016 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 79
  • Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota 94 vs. Oral Roberts 84