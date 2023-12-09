Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Florida State 4-3, South Florida 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the South Florida Bulls at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Seminoles couldn't handle the Tar Heels and fell 78-70. The loss hurts even more since Florida State was up 45-31 with 17:25 left in the second.

Despite their loss, Florida State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamir Watkins, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, South Florida's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 66-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Minutemen.

Despite the loss, South Florida got a solid performance out of Selton Miguel, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their season record to 4-3 while the Seminoles' defeat dropped theirs to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Florida State beat South Florida 66-60 in their previous matchup back in December of 2019. Will Florida State repeat their success, or does South Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.