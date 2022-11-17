Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: UTRGV 2-1; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 2-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the UTRGV Vaqueros are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (5-5-2), but not for long. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will play host again and welcome the Vaqueros to American Bank Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Trinity (TX) Tigers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wrapped it up with a 91-73 win at home.

Meanwhile, UTRGV took their game against the St. Francis (IL) Fighting Saints on Monday by a conclusive 77-51 score.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Islanders and the Vaqueros clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Islanders are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTRGV both have five wins in their last 12 games.