Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Louisiana 2-1, Wright State 0-3

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will take on the Wright State Raiders at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena. Louisiana might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Louisiana proved. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Wildcats 107-56 at home. With Louisiana ahead 59-31 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Wright State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 89-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hoosiers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tanner Holden, who scored 24 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andrew Welage, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assists.

The Ragin Cajuns now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Raiders, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Louisiana has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've drained 48.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.