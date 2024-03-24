Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Minnesota 18-13, Indiana State 26-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hulman Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Even though SMU scored an imposing 92 points on Wednesday, Indiana State still came out on top. The Sycamores walked away with a 101-92 victory over the Mustangs. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 18:17 mark of the second half, when Indiana State was facing a 57-42 deficit.

Jayson Kent had an outrageously good game as he almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Conwell, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came into Tuesday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Minnesota's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Elijah Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 assists. Dawson Garcia was another key contributor, scoring 25 points.

The Sycamores have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 29-6 record this season. As for the Golden Gophers, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 19-14.