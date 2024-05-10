Before John Calipari decided he would leave for Arkansas, Kentucky basketball had the No. 2 recruiting class for 2024. However, five of the six players who signed in the Class of 2024 were released from their national letter of intent after Calipari jumped ship and new head coach Mark Pope is scrambling to put together a competitive Kentucky basketball roster for 2024-25. Only Travis Perry, a four-star out of Kentucky, has remained committed to the Wildcats from the Class of 2024, but Pope has already secured commitments from seven players in the college basketball transfer portal to join the Kentucky basketball lineup.

With zero scholarship players returning from last season's team, Pope still has plenty of ground to cover in the high-school ranks and transfer portal. The portal is closed now, but those who entered it and remain uncommitted can still take visits while they make their decision and there are still unsigned high school prospects available that could become Kentucky basketball recruits. If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is quickly starting to take shape, as Pope landed another key player earlier this week. San Diego State transfer Lamont Butler, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year last season, committed to Kentucky as one of the top players from the college basketball transfer portal. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.6 minutes per game and has played in 11 career NCAA Tournament games.

Kentucky's defense is already looking like a strength, as three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year Amari Williams also committed earlier this month. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for Drexel last season. Pope also has a pair of recruits committed in Travis Perry and Collin Chandler and is hosting multiple visitors in the coming days. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

With most of the immediate impact players in the high school ranks already signed to letters of intent, Pope has primarily focused on the NCAA basketball transfer portal to address his immediate roster needs. Kerr Kriisa, Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison were all starters at Big 12 schools last season and should be in line for significant roles in Lexington.

Meanwhile, San Diego State transfer Lamont Butler Jr. and Duquesne transfer Amari Williams were defensive players of the year last season. Dayton transfer Koby Brea was also the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year and Andrew Carr has scored 1,286 points over a four-year career that has included two seasons at Delaware and two seasons at Wake Forest. Pope and the Wildcats are also reportedly in the mix for North Florida shooting guard Chaz Lanier and four-star in-state prospect Trent Noah is interested in Kentucky and Tennessee after being released from his letter of intent at South Carolina. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

