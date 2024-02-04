Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Louisville after losing six in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Florida State 47-35.

Louisville came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Florida State 12-8, Louisville 6-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Florida State is 8-2 against the Cardinals since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Despite being away, Florida State is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Seminoles couldn't handle the Tar Heels and fell 75-68. Florida State has not had much luck with the Tar Heels recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 70-64 to the Tigers.

The losing side was boosted by Tre White, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Louisville was Curtis Williams' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Louisville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Seminoles' loss dropped their record down to 12-8. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season.

Florida State skirted past the Cardinals 81-78 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Florida State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cardinals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Florida State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.