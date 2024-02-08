Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: William & Mary 8-15, Monmouth 12-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

William & Mary has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

William & Mary pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to the Cougars. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for William & Mary in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost five in a row.

William & Mary's loss came about despite a quality game from Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Lowe didn't help William & Mary's cause all that much against the Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Matteus Case, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Xander Rice, who scored 24 points along with five assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Nikita Konstantynovskyi, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Tribe's defeat was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-15. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.8 points per game. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 12-11.

William & Mary beat the Hawks 74-62 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for William & Mary since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

William & Mary won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.