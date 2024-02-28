Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Lafayette 11-18, Navy 10-17

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Alumni Hall. Navy has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact Navy proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 76-66 win over the Crusaders.

Navy can attribute much of their success to Austin Benigni, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Leopards couldn't handle the Mountain Hawks on Saturday and fell 71-63. Lafayette has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Midshipmen's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-17. As for the Leopards, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 11-18.

Navy lost to the Leopards at home by a decisive 78-62 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Navy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.