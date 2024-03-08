Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: William & Mary 9-22, North Carolina A&T 7-24

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in a Coastal Athletic postseason contest. William & Mary is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, a fact William & Mary proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 85-73.

William & Mary can attribute much of their success to Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Gabe Dorsey, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They fell just short of the Fighting Camels by a score of 64-62. The game was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but North Carolina A&T couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their loss, North Carolina A&T saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Camian Shell, who scored 22 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalal McKie, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds.

The Tribe's victory ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-22. As for the Aggies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-24 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: William & Mary have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary came up short against North Carolina A&T in their previous meeting back in January, falling 76-69. Can William & Mary avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last year.