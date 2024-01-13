Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Towson 9-7, Northeastern 6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Towson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Towson Tigers and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Towson ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-64 victory over the Seawolves.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Towson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nendah Tarke, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. Charles Thompson was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Northeastern can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Pride 71-68. The victory was just what Northeastern needed coming off of a 81-62 defeat in their prior game.

Northeastern can attribute much of their success to Joe Pridgen, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds, and Luka Sakota, who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sakota has scored all season. Less helpful for Northeastern was Chris Doherty's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Tigers' victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.5 points per game. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 6-10.

Towson beat Northeastern 72-63 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northeastern and Towson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.