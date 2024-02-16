Halftime Report

Merrimack is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-25 lead against Stonehill College.

Merrimack entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Stonehill College step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Merrimack 15-10, Stonehill College 3-23

How To Watch

What to Know

Stonehill College will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Merkert Gymnasium.

Last Saturday, the Skyhawks couldn't handle the Red Flash and fell 72-63. Stonehill College has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Merrimack waltzed into their game on Saturday with five straight wins but they left with six. They took down the Dolphins 66-50.

The Skyhawks dropped their record down to 3-23 with that defeat, which was their 20th straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Warriors, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-10 record this season.

Stonehill College lost to the Warriors at home by a decisive 63-47 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Stonehill College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Merrimack is a big 9-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack has won all of the games they've played against Stonehill College in the last year.