Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Wagner 2-4, Stony Brook 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Wagner Seahawks at 3:30 p.m. ET at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Wednesday, the Seawolves came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 79-71.

Meanwhile, Wagner was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that exactly how things played out. They took a serious blow against the Friars, falling 86-52. Wagner found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 19 fewer assists than your opponent.

Wagner's defeat came about despite a quality game from Melvin Council Jr., who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Seawolves' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-4. As for the Seahawks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

Looking ahead, Stony Brook is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wagner struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Stony Brook is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 125 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.