Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: App. State 26-5, Wake Forest 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wake Forest is heading back home. They and the App. State Mountaineers are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at LJVM Coliseum in an ACC postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Wake Forest last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-69 to the Panthers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cameron Hildreth, who scored 23 points. He didn't help Wake Forest's cause all that much against Notre Dame on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Sallis, who scored 15 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, App. State's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They lost 67-65 to the Red Wolves on a last-minute jump shot From Freddy Hicks.

The losing side was boosted by Justin Abson, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds.

The Demon Deacons' loss dropped their record down to 20-13. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 27-6.

Going forward, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-4 against the spread when playing at home.

Wake Forest won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, slipping by App. State 67-66. Does Wake Forest have another victory up their sleeve, or will App. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wake Forest is a solid 6.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.