Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Dayton 24-6, Arizona 24-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats and the Dayton Flyers are set to clash at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Arizona pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9.5-point favorite Flyers.

In what's become a running theme this season, Arizona gave their fans yet another huge victory on Thursday. They blew past the Beach 85-65. Winning is a bit easier when you make ten more threes than your opponent, as Arizona did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kylan Boswell, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and two steals. Boswell didn't help Arizona's cause all that much against Oregon on Friday but the same can't be said for this game. Caleb Love was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dayton posted their closest victory since November 29, 2023 on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wolf Pack 63-60. The victory was all the more spectacular given Dayton was down 17 points with 7:39 left in the second half.

Among those leading the charge was DaRon Holmes II, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Koby Brea, who scored 15 points.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 26-8 record this season. As for the Flyers, their win bumped their record up to 25-7.

Odds

Arizona is a big 9.5-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 149 points.

