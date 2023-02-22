Who's Playing

Virginia @ Boston College

Current Records: Virginia 21-4; Boston College 13-15

What to Know

The #6 Virginia Cavaliers are 8-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Cavaliers and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

This past Saturday, Virginia narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 57-55. The top scorer for Virginia was guard Kihei Clark (15 points).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, BC beat the Florida State Seminoles 75-69 this past Saturday. BC relied on the efforts of forward Devin McGlockton, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Quinten Post, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six boards.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Virginia's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought Virginia up to 21-4 and the Eagles to 13-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.1 on average. Less enviably, BC is stumbling into the matchup with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against BC.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last nine games against Boston College.