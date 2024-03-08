Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 13-17, Central Michigan 17-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McGuirk Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Eastern Michigan made the experts look like fools on Tuesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Akron. Not to be outdone by the Zips, they got past the Zips on a last-second shot courtesy of Jalin Billingsley with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Eastern Michigan can attribute much of their success to Connor Serven, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for Eastern Michigan was Billingsley's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 69-63 on Tuesday.

Derrick Butler was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 24 points. He didn't help Central Michigan's cause all that much against Toledo back in January but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Cayden Vasko, who scored ten points along with three steals.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-17 record this season. As for the Chippewas, their victory bumped their record up to 17-13.

Eastern Michigan ended up a good deal behind Central Michigan in their previous meeting back in January, losing 80-64. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.