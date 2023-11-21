Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: LIU 0-3, Columbia 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will be playing in front of their home fans against the LIU Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Columbia might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

Columbia waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 78-73 win over the Owls.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They were the victim of a painful 78-58 defeat at the hands of the Bruins. LIU was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

LIU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Terell Strickland, who scored 18 points along with 5 assists and 2 rebounds, and Eric Acker who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Lions' victory lifted them to 3-2 while the Sharks' defeat dropped them down to 0-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.