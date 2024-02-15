Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Wichita State 10-14, East Carolina 12-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

East Carolina is 2-7 against the Shockers since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The pair will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact East Carolina proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 84-73.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to Brandon Johnson, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Johnson has scored all season. Jaden Walker was another key contributor, scoring six points along with 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Owls on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 95-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls.

Despite their loss, Wichita State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Colby Rogers, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Bell, who scored 25 points.

The victory got the Pirates back to even at 12-12. As for the Shockers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

Looking ahead, East Carolina is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: East Carolina is playing as the favorites at home, but their 3-7-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

East Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against the Shockers in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 54-52. Will East Carolina repeat their success, or do the Shockers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

East Carolina is a slight 2-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 7 out of their last 9 games against East Carolina.