Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Minnesota 18-13, Indiana State 26-5

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $34.00

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hulman Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. The Golden Gophers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Sycamores.

Minnesota came into Tuesday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They escaped with a win on Tuesday against Butler by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Minnesota to victory, but perhaps none more so than Elijah Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Dawson Garcia, who scored 25 points.

Meanwhile, even though SMU scored an imposing 92 points on Wednesday, Indiana State still came out on top. Indiana State walked away with a 101-92 win over SMU. The Sycamores were down 57-42 with 18:17 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy nine-point win.

Jayson Kent had a dynamite game for Indiana State, almost dropping a double-double on 35 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Conwell was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Minnesota's win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 19-14. As for Indiana State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 29-6 record this season.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 20-13 and Minnesota is 8-3.

Indiana State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

