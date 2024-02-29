Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-17, Liberty 16-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

After two games on the road, Liberty is heading back home. They and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liberty Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Liberty last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-71 to the Panthers.

Liberty's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyle Rode, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, and Kaden Metheny who scored 21 points. Rode didn't help Liberty's cause all that much against the Aggies on February 1st but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 67-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The match was a 26-26 toss-up at halftime, but N. Mex. State couldn't quite close it out.

The Flames' defeat dropped their record down to 16-11. As for the Aggies, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-17 record this season.

Going forward, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

Liberty came up short against the Aggies in their previous matchup on February 1st, falling 79-73. Will Liberty have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Liberty is a big 13.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

N. Mex. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.