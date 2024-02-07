Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: SC Upstate 7-15, Longwood 14-10

After two games on the road, Longwood is heading back home. They and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Joan Perry Brock Center. Longwood and the Spartans are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored Longwood last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-77 to the Buccaneers. Even though they lost, Longwood's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75 points per game (they're now ranked 161st in scoring overall).

Even though they lost, Longwood smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate came into Saturday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Highlanders on Saturday.

The Lancers' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 7-15.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

Longwood is a big 8.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Longwood and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.