Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: UNLV 19-11, Princeton 24-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Princeton Tigers are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium in a Mountain West postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UNLV fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against San Diego State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Aztecs by a score of 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss UNLV has suffered since December 16, 2023.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 29 points along with five assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Keylan Boone, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Princeton's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 90-81 to the Bears. Princeton found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Like UNLV, Princeton lost despite seeing results from several players. Matt Allocco led the charge by scoring 20 points. Allocco didn't help Princeton's cause all that much against Saint Joseph's back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Caden Pierce, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rebels' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-12. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 24-4.

UNLV is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNLV in mind: they have a solid 18-11 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Princeton is a 3-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.