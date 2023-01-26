Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: Nicholls State 10-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 11-9
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Bank Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Nicholls State winning the first 86-75 and the Islanders taking the second 71-64.
The game between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday was not particularly close, with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi falling 90-78.
Meanwhile, Nicholls State came out on top in a nail-biter against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, sneaking past 71-68.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Colonels have struggled against the spread on the road.
The Islanders were able to grind out a solid win over Nicholls State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 71-64. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's victory shoved Nicholls State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Islanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Nicholls State have won six out of their last nine games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71 vs. Nicholls State 64
- Mar 02, 2022 - Nicholls State 86 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75
- Feb 12, 2022 - Nicholls State 83 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80
- Jan 07, 2022 - Nicholls State 84 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75
- Dec 18, 2019 - Nicholls State 64 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Nicholls State 73
- Jan 16, 2018 - Nicholls State 91 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61
- Jan 02, 2017 - Nicholls State 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76 vs. Nicholls State 71