Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Nicholls State 10-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 11-9

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Bank Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Nicholls State winning the first 86-75 and the Islanders taking the second 71-64.

The game between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday was not particularly close, with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi falling 90-78.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State came out on top in a nail-biter against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, sneaking past 71-68.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Colonels have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Islanders were able to grind out a solid win over Nicholls State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 71-64. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's victory shoved Nicholls State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Islanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nicholls State have won six out of their last nine games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.