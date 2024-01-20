Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Louisville 6-11, Wake Forest 12-5

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at LJVM Coliseum. Wake Forest will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Demon Deacons couldn't handle the Wolfpack and fell 83-76. Wake Forest got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:16 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, Wake Forest got a solid performance out of Andrew Carr, who scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Kevin Miller was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals ended up a good deal behind the Tar Heels on Wednesday and lost 86-70. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Louisville's loss came about despite a quality game from Skyy Clark, who scored 16 points.

The Demon Deacons' loss dropped their record down to 12-5. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when expected to win.

Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid win over Louisville in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 80-72. Will Wake Forest repeat their success, or does Louisville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 15-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Demon Deacons slightly, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Wake Forest.