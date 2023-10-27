|
|
|CUSE
|VATECH
Tuten, Virginia Tech rush to 38-10 win over Syracuse
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead Virginia Tech to a 38-10 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night.
Malachi Thomas rushed for 87 yards and quarterback Kyron Drones added 65 yards rushing for the Hokies (4-4, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who amassed season highs in rushing yards (318) and total yards (528) and won for the third time in the past four games.
“We’ve got great kids, and we’ve surrounded them with good people,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said. “They’re getting better all the time, and that’s what you’re supposed to do over the course of a season - improve. We’ve been able to do that, even if it didn’t show up in the win-loss column. We’ve gotten better each week with some important things. We’ve got a good culture in our locker room, and we’ve got to keep building on it.”
Virginia Tech never trailed, scoring on its first six possessions. Da’Quan Felton hauled in two touchdown passes, including a 62-yarder from Drones and a 16-yarder on a tailback pass from Thomas. Tuten added a 3-yard touchdown run, and John Love kicked three field goals as the Hokies led 30-3 at halftime.
The Hokies had 341 yards and 17 first downs in the first half.
Syracuse (4-4, 0-4) now has lost four straight games by an average of 29 points per game. Quarterback Garrett Shrader paced the Orange with 138 yards passing and a touchdown but was sacked eight times.
“It’s starting to be a theme,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said of his team’s slow starts. “I’m not satisfied with that. We have to find a way to stop that. We’ve got to get in these games and not get out of them. I’m a little upset about that, so we’re going to go back and we will do - and I will do - whatever we can to make sure that we have the opportunity to find a way to start faster.”
TAKEAWAYS
Syracuse: The Orange looked horrible from the start, committing penalties on three of their first five offensive plays and finishing with just 62 yards in the first half. This performance did nothing to end speculation about coach Babers’ future. Babers, who is in his eighth season at Syracuse, is now 40-53 as the coach and has led the Orange to just two winning seasons and two bowl appearances.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies continue to take advantage of a weak ACC slate, Their three wins in this stretch have come against Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and Syracuse - the bottom three teams in the standings. They’ll find out more about themselves in their next game when they travel to No. 18 Louisville.
DRONES EXTENDS STREAK
Drones extended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 151. He surpassed the previous longest stretch of 149 attempts by Sean Glennon in 2007, though Virginia Tech has only tracked this statistic since 1987.
Drones completed 15 of 24 for 194 yards, and he also surpassed more than 1,000 yards passing for the season. He has thrown just one interception all year, and Virginia Tech has turned the ball over just three times in the past four games.
“Protecting that football, we work so hard at it,” Pry said. “We work on ball security each and every day, and right now, the guys are being pretty good with it.”
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange host Boston College on Nov. 3.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at No. 18 Louisville on Nov. 4.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
138 PaYds, PaTD, -42 RuYds
|
D. Felton
9 WR
80 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|27
|Rushing
|2
|18
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-9
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|138
|528
|Total Plays
|43
|79
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|318
|Rush Attempts
|25
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|138
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-42
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-50.9
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|21
|83
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|4-83
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|318
|
|
|138
|TOTAL YDS
|528
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|12/18
|138
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Allen 1 RB
|L. Allen
|14
|42
|0
|14
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|11
|-42
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Alford 5 WR
|D. Alford
|7
|4
|70
|0
|22
|
D. Villari 89 TE
|D. Villari
|4
|4
|38
|1
|14
|
L. Allen 1 RB
|L. Allen
|4
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
U. Hatcher 17 WR
|U. Hatcher
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Brown 87 WR
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|8-5
|2.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 15 LB
|D. McDonald
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 6 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delaine 32 DB
|G. Delaine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 5 DB
|A. Clark
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 9 LB
|L. Lowery
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 20 DB
|M. Farmer
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 3 DB
|I. Johnson
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparrow 12 LB
|A. Sparrow
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 8 DB
|J. Barron
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 17 DB
|J. Martin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lockett 90 DL
|T. Lockett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 4 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 7 LB
|S. Thompson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 0 DL
|K. Darton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gould 11 DB
|J. Gould
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simmons 30 DL
|C. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bellamy 23 DB
|J. Bellamy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingraham 52 DL
|B. Ingraham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Denaburg 92 K
|B. Denaburg
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 41 P
|J. Stonehouse
|7
|50.4
|1
|56
|
B. Denaburg 92 K
|B. Denaburg
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Gill Jr. 82 WR
|D. Gill Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Allen 1 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Drones 1 QB
|K. Drones
|15/24
|194
|1
|0
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|1/1
|16
|1
|0
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|18
|118
|1
|15
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|13
|87
|0
|30
|
K. Drones 1 QB
|K. Drones
|8
|56
|0
|38
|
B. Duke 22 RB
|B. Duke
|4
|20
|0
|11
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
X. Turner-Bradshaw 5 WR
|X. Turner-Bradshaw
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Coney 21 RB
|J. Coney
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
W. Watson III 18 QB
|W. Watson III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 9 WR
|D. Felton
|8
|3
|80
|2
|62
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|8
|6
|72
|0
|41
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Wright 8 TE
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Gosnell 82 TE
|B. Gosnell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jenkins 7 DE
|K. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland 52 DL
|A. Powell-Ryland
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burgos 2 DL
|K. Burgos
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 CB
|D. Strong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 15 S
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Payne 0 DL
|P. Payne
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Delane 4 CB
|M. Delane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abbey 31 DL
|J. Abbey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 20 DE
|C. Woodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 S
|J. Stroman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Klock 64 DL
|E. Klock
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette 57 DL
|J. Jennette
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Phillips III 18 S
|M. Phillips III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 S
|N. Peoples
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Love 97 K
|J. Love
|5/5
|43
|3/3
|18
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|3
|45.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|4
|20.8
|57
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 14 for -11 yards (A.Powell-Ryland) PENALTY on SYR-G.Shrader Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - CUSE 14(14:54 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to SYR 21 for yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale; K.Lawson at SYR 21. PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 28 - CUSE 7(14:45 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for L.Allen.
|+7 YD
3 & 28 - CUSE 7(14:37 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale; D.Canteen at SYR 14.
|Punt
4 & 21 - CUSE 14(14:03 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 47 yards to VT 39 Center-SYR. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 39. Tackled by M.Wax; K.Bailey at VT 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(13:50 - 1st) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 49(13:45 - 1st) K.Drones rushed to SYR 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 46.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 46(13:11 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(12:46 - 1st) J.Lane steps back to pass. J.Lane pass incomplete intended for B.Tuten.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 31(12:39 - 1st) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by D.Felton at SYR 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 29(12:08 - 1st) J.Lane rushed to SYR 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Thompson; B.Ingraham at SYR 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - VATECH 33(11:26 - 1st) J.Love 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:22 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-J.Bradford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 20(11:22 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to SYR 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at SYR 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - CUSE 19(10:46 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 19. Catch made by D.Villari at SYR 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at SYR 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CUSE 27(10:28 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CUSE 27(10:23 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 42 yards to VT 31 Center-SYR. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(10:16 - 1st) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 32(10:09 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to VT 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at VT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(9:27 - 1st) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 42(9:20 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 50.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 50(8:56 - 1st) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 50. Catch made by D.Lofton at SYR 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(8:24 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to SYR 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Farmer at SYR 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(7:46 - 1st) K.Drones rushed to SYR 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 22(7:12 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to SYR 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ingraham; K.Jobity at SYR 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 22(6:38 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(6:08 - 1st) M.Thomas pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by D.Felton at SYR 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Felton for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. D.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lovett at SYR 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(5:55 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to SYR 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; A.Tisdale at SYR 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 28(5:34 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 28(5:27 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by L.Allen at SYR 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson; P.Payne at SYR 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CUSE 31(4:48 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 55 yards to VT 14 Center-SYR. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 14. Tackled by J.Stonehouse at SYR 29.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(4:31 - 1st) X.Turner-Bradshaw rushed to SYR 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery; J.Bellamy at SYR 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 20(3:52 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; M.Farmer at SYR 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(3:17 - 1st) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by J.Lane at SYR 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at SYR 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 14(2:51 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 14.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VATECH 14(2:07 - 1st) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - VATECH 22(2:02 - 1st) J.Love 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:57 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to SYR 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Payne; K.Burgos at SYR 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CUSE 24(1:28 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CUSE 24(1:27 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 21 for -3 yards (J.Fuga; C.McCray)
|Punt
4 & 14 - CUSE 21(0:45 - 1st) B.Denaburg punts 54 yards to VT 25 Center-SYR. Downed by T.Callahan.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:30 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to VT 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Wax at VT 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at VT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 36(14:33 - 2nd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - VATECH 36(14:18 - 2nd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for A.Greene. PENALTY on SYR-M.Wax Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - VATECH 41(14:12 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to VT 41. Catch made by J.Lane at VT 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Delaine at VT 46.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(13:42 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to SYR 16 for 38 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(13:06 - 2nd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 16(13:03 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to SYR 16 for yards. Tackled by C.Simmons at SYR 16. PENALTY on VT-J.Garrett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - VATECH 26(12:50 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 26. Catch made by J.Lane at SYR 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald; K.Jobity at SYR 19.
|Sack
3 & 13 - VATECH 19(12:31 - 2nd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones sacked at SYR 22 for -3 yards (M.Wax)
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - VATECH 29(11:38 - 2nd) J.Love 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:34 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at SYR 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(11:10 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at SYR 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 50(10:54 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to VT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; J.Stroman at VT 47.
|Sack
3 & 4 - CUSE 47(10:29 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 44 for -9 yards (A.Powell-Ryland)
|Punt
4 & 13 - CUSE 44(9:49 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 49 yards to VT 7 Center-SYR. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 7(9:40 - 2nd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow; K.Darton at VT 7.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 7(9:05 - 2nd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for B.Tuten.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 7(8:58 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to VT 7. Catch made by B.Tuten at VT 7. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Lockett at VT 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(8:25 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to VT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Delaine at VT 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 24(7:57 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; C.Simmons at VT 38.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(7:24 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by D.Felton at VT 38. Gain of 62 yards. D.Felton for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 2nd) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:13 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to SYR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at SYR 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 28(6:48 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by U.Hatcher at SYR 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen; M.Phillips at SYR 38. PENALTY on VT-M.Phillips Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(6:41 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to VT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at VT 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 43(6:08 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by D.Alford at VT 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(5:53 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to VT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland; A.Tisdale at VT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CUSE 27(5:18 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for L.Allen.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CUSE 27(5:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-E.Cruz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - CUSE 32(5:09 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by D.Brown at VT 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CUSE 33(4:24 - 2nd) B.Denaburg 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:18 - 2nd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; D.McDonald at VT 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 26(3:54 - 2nd) K.Drones scrambles to VT 30 for 4 yards. SYR ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - VATECH 30(3:35 - 2nd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Felton. PENALTY on SYR-A.Clark Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on SYR-I.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(3:28 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; I.Johnson at VT 49.
|+41 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 49(2:50 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to VT 49. Catch made by J.Lane at VT 49. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(2:22 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to SYR 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons; M.Wax at SYR 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 3(1:40 - 2nd) B.Tuten rushed to SYR End Zone for 3 yards. B.Tuten for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:34 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Burgos at SYR 27.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 27(1:07 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to SYR 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at SYR 23.
|Sack
3 & 12 - CUSE 23(0:58 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 19 for -4 yards (M.Kendricks)
|Punt
4 & 16 - CUSE 19(0:39 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 56 yards to VT 25 Center-SYR. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 25. Tackled by M.Farmer; K.Bailey at VT 38. PENALTY on VT-D.Lovett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(0:39 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to VT 15. Catch made by J.Lane at VT 15. Gain of 10 yards. SYR ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:33 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by J.Lane at VT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Thompson; J.Barron at VT 33. PENALTY on VT-X.Chaplin Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 17 - VATECH 18(0:26 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at VT 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - VATECH 20(0:20 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at VT 22.
|Punt
3 & 13 - VATECH 22(0:15 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 58 yards to SYR 20 Center-VT. L.Allen returned punt from the SYR 20. Tackled by J.Hollifield; K.Lawson at SYR 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at VT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(14:30 - 3rd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(14:21 - 3rd) J.Lane rushed to VT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; I.Johnson at VT 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - VATECH 44(13:33 - 3rd) K.Drones pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at VT 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - VATECH 48(13:28 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 42 yards to SYR 10 Center-VT. Fair catch by D.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(13:19 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 10. Catch made by D.Brown at SYR 10. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Lawson; J.Jones at SYR 10. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - CUSE 5(13:11 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR End Zone for -5 yards (C.Nelson) SAFETY.
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse kicks 57 yards from SYR 20 to the VT 23. T.Holloway returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Kubala; G.Delaine at VT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(12:49 - 3rd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 46(12:42 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 49.
|Sack
3 & 5 - CUSE 49(11:59 - 3rd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones sacked at VT 45 for -6 yards (M.Wax)
|Punt
4 & 11 - CUSE 45(11:14 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 35 yards to SYR 20 Center-VT. Downed by J.Keller.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(11:04 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at SYR 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(10:47 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to VT 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at VT 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(10:13 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by D.Alford at VT 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at VT 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(9:37 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to VT 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson; N.Peoples at VT 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 24(9:37 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to VT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Strong; K.Lawson at VT 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(8:54 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to VT 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Keller; K.Jenkins at VT 19.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - CUSE 20(8:12 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to VT 20. Catch made by D.Villari at VT 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at VT 6. PENALTY on VT-N.Peoples Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CUSE 6(7:52 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 6(7:47 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to VT 6. Catch made by D.Villari at VT 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Villari for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 3rd) B.Denaburg extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:41 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lockett at VT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CUSE 33(7:04 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery; C.Okechukwu at VT 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(6:25 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Clark; L.Lowery at VT 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CUSE 45(5:41 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at VT 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(4:58 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to SYR 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity; A.Clark at SYR 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 46(4:23 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to SYR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CUSE 45(3:44 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; A.Clark at SYR 37.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(2:53 - 3rd) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by S.Gosnell at SYR 37. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(2:18 - 3rd) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 11. Catch made by B.Gosnell at SYR 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by G.Delaine at SYR 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 11(1:36 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 8(0:55 - 3rd) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 8. Catch made by D.Wright at SYR 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CUSE 14(0:11 - 3rd) J.Love 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:08 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 20 for -5 yards (K.Burgos)
|Sack
2 & 15 - CUSE 20(15:00 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 15 for -5 yards (N.Pollard)
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - CUSE 15(14:29 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by D.Villari at SYR 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at SYR 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:50 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 56 yards to VT 19 Center-SYR. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 19. Tackled by A.Roon; D.McDonald at VT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(13:36 - 4th) B.Tuten rushed to VT 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; J.Gould at VT 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(12:51 - 4th) B.Tuten rushed to SYR 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Delaine at SYR 10. PENALTY on VT-M.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 42(12:21 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to SYR 28 for 30 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(11:36 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to SYR 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Thompson at SYR 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 23(10:53 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to SYR 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(10:08 - 4th) J.Coney rushed to SYR 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - VATECH 18(9:28 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to SYR 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; A.Clark at SYR 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 17(8:38 - 4th) K.Drones pass complete to SYR 17. Catch made by T.Holloway at SYR 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - VATECH 21(7:52 - 4th) J.Love 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 4th) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:47 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 13 for -12 yards (J.Jennette; E.Klock)
|+2 YD
2 & 22 - CUSE 13(7:19 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to SYR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Abbey at SYR 15.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - CUSE 15(6:45 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by L.Allen at SYR 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at SYR 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CUSE 25(6:00 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 48 yards to VT 27 Center-SYR. Downed by J.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(5:45 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at VT 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 30(5:02 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at VT 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(4:21 - 4th) W.Watson rushed to VT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at VT 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 38(3:06 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow; S.Thompson at VT 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 46(2:46 - 4th) J.Coney rushed to VT 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; K.Jobity at VT 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(2:06 - 4th) J.Coney rushed to VT 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at VT 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - VATECH 49(1:25 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to SYR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - VATECH 49(0:41 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to SYR 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 38.