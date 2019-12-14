|
Perry rushes for 304 yards, leads No. 21 Navy past Army
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Navy used a trick play to help reverse a rare losing streak against Army and Malcolm Perry ran for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns in front of President Donald Trump in the No. 21 Mids' 31-7 victory Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Navy (10-2, No. 23, CFP) won the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy for the 16th time and snapped a three-game losing streak to Army in the 120th game between the service academies.
Navy leads the series 61-52-7. The Black Knights (5-8) were trying to win four straight games in the Army-Navy series for the first time since 1993 to 1996.
Perry, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior quarterback, helped the fleet of foot Navy offense run away with the game with another game for the record book. He ran for a 55-yard TD in the first half, added a 44-yard scamper and set Navy season records in yards rushing and total 100-yard games. But his most GIF-worthy play didn't end up with his name on the scoring sheet. He took the snap at the 1-yard line, ran to his left and handed off the ball to receiver Chance Warren who threw to Jamale Carothers for the score and a 14-7 lead. It was Navy's twist on the Philly Special - the Naval Special? - at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
It was Navy's only yard passing of the game. Perry was the game's MVP.
Perry did not attempt a pass attempt and Army surprise starter Christian Anderson threw just one pass. There was more running at the Linc than at the Penn Relays held down the road each spring.
Anderson wasn't even listed on the two-deep depth chart and got the call over an apparently injured Kelvin Hopkins Jr. Hopkins had two rushing touchdowns last year in Army's 17-10 win over Navy. Anderson sparked the Black Knights on the game's opening drive, scoring on a 5-yard run to cap a methodical 10 minute, 41 second drive.
Perry needed just four plays to even the score on his first dynamic run of the game that sent the Mids into a frenzy. The traditional Philly game drew 68,075 fans and ESPN's ''College GameDay'' was on hand. The Cadets and Midshipmen stood, saluted, bounced and cheered for the entirety of what's billed as ''America's Game.'' Trump made a return visit for the second straight year. Trump also was at the 2016 game as president-elect.
Trump wore a red ''Keep America Great'' hat for the traditional coin flip in misty conditions. Army called heads, the coin landed tails and the Midshipmen deferred possession. The referee said before the toss it was with, ''great pride, great honor, to welcome our Commander in Chief, our President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Mr. President, thank you for all that you do.''
With pride and patriotism stretched end zone to end zone, Trump sat on the Army side of the field in the first half and crossed the field to the Navy side for the second half.
Carothers crossed the goal line for a 5-yard score in the third that made it 21-3 and sent the 10 1/2-point favorite Mids on their way toward clinching the CIC Trophy, awarded to the team with the best record in games among the three service academies.
Bijan Nichols kicked a 37-yard field goal and Perry added a 15-yard TD run in the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: The Black Knights rushed for only 122 yards after averaging 311.7 yards this season, good enough for second nationally. Army had to surrender the CIC Trophy after winning it in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
Navy: Is trying to finish the season ranked in the AP Top 25 for only the third time (2004, 2015) in the last 56 years. Navy has been ranked during the season four times in the last fives years. The Mids also improved to 11-2 over Army at Lincoln Financial Field.
BIG WIN
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo became the winningest coach in the history of the Army-Navy series with nine. Army's Earl Blaik went 8-8-2 from 1941-1958.
NAPOLEON OVERTHROWN
Perry passed Napoleon McCallum to set Navy's single-season rushing mark. McCallum held the record since 1983 with 1,587 yards.
Perry also became Navy's single-season record holder in total offense and with nine straight 100-yard rushing games. He also became the career leading rusher in the Army-Navy series.
UP NEXT
Army's season is over.
Navy plays Kansas State on Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|17
|Rushing
|8
|17
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|137
|395
|Total Plays
|53
|56
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|395
|Rush Attempts
|47
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|14
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|3-35.3
|Return Yards
|51
|13
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-42
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|395
|
|
|137
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Anderson 13 QB
|C. Anderson
|2/4
|18
|0
|0
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|1/2
|7
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Anderson 13 QB
|C. Anderson
|21
|56
|1
|21
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|10
|21
|0
|6
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|7
|21
|0
|5
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 55 DL
|E. Patterson
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lynch 11 LB
|D. Lynch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 54 LB
|C. Christiansen
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Velez 26 DB
|R. Velez
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stoddard 93 DL
|R. Stoddard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stephenson 31 LB
|J. Stephenson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellington 18 DL
|J. Ellington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Cooper 45 K
|D. Cooper
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|4
|47.5
|1
|55
|
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|3
|14.3
|19
|0
|
R. Parker 15 LB
|R. Parker
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miranda 4 DB
|A. Miranda
|2
|4.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|29
|304
|2
|55
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|22
|75
|1
|14
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 LB
|J. Springer
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 NT
|J. Pittman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harrington 42 LB
|S. Harrington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DE
|J. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pistorio 41 LB
|T. Pistorio
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Flowers 98 NT
|M. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polk 52 DE
|D. Polk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 93 DT
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 17 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|1/2
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|3
|35.3
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 48 yards from NAV 35. 27-B.Walters to ARM 24 for 7 yards (35-W.Little).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(14:55 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 24 for no gain (99-J.Pittman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 24(14:33 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 23 for -1 yard (99-J.Pittman).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ARMY 23(14:11 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson sacked at ARM 19 for -4 yards (1-J.Springer).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARMY 19(13:36 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 49 yards from ARM 19 out of bounds at the NAV 32.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(13:24 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 34 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 34(12:44 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 5 yards (53-A.Smith55-E.Patterson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 39(12:01 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 41 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 41(11:20 - 1st) 4-O.White punts 37 yards from NAV 41 to the ARM 22 downed by 22-J.Glenn.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (18 plays, 78 yards, 10:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(11:08 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 24 for 2 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 24(10:30 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 45 for 21 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(9:45 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 49 for 4 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 49(8:57 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 48 for 3 yards (96-J.Perkins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 48(8:32 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to NAV 46 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 46(8:05 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 45 for 1 yard (1-J.Springer11-E.Fochtman).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(7:33 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to NAV 47 for -2 yards (5-M.McMorris1-J.Springer).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARMY 47(7:01 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to NAV 37 for 10 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 37(6:21 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 33 for 4 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 33(5:46 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to NAV 30 for 3 yards (10-K.Brennan11-E.Fochtman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 30(5:01 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 27 for 3 yards (42-S.Harrington10-K.Brennan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 27(4:14 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 23 for 4 yards (11-E.Fochtman10-K.Brennan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(3:30 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 20 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 20(2:54 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to NAV 15 for 5 yards (42-S.Harrington).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 15(2:28 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to NAV 10 for 5 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(1:57 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to NAV 7 for 3 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 7(1:20 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to NAV 5 for 2 yards (41-T.Pistorio11-E.Fochtman).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 5(0:33 - 1st) 13-C.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 1st) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:27 - 1st) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 24 for -1 yard (54-C.Christiansen).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 24(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 39 for 15 yards (8-J.Bourdeau7-J.McClinton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(14:28 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 45 for 6 yards (11-D.Lynch22-C.Cunningham).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 45(13:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 27-B.Walters.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(13:34 - 2nd) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 32 for 7 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 32(13:07 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 35 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot94-J.Warren).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(12:31 - 2nd) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 36 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers54-D.Fagot).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 36(11:52 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 40 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot10-K.Brennan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 40(11:12 - 2nd) 27-B.Walters to ARM 42 for 2 yards (11-E.Fochtman1-J.Springer).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARMY 42(10:37 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 55 yards from ARM 42 to the NAV 3 downed by 28-J.Moore.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 3(10:24 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 6 for 3 yards (55-E.Patterson54-C.Christiansen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 6(9:48 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 10 for 4 yards (55-E.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 10(9:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 13 for 3 yards (23-E.Riley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(8:34 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 16 for 3 yards (18-J.Ellington31-J.Stephenson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 16(7:50 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 21 for 5 yards (57-J.Covington).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 21(7:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 22 for 1 yard (55-E.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 22(6:32 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 36 yards from NAV 22. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 49 for 7 yards (22-T.Brannan).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(6:22 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to NAV 49 for 2 yards (1-J.Springer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 49(6:01 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to NAV 47 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren51-P.Carothers).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 47(5:22 - 2nd) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 49 for -2 yards (1-J.Springer).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 49(4:48 - 2nd) 17-Z.Potter punts 40 yards from NAV 49 to NAV 9 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (12 plays, 91 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 9(4:42 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 11 for 2 yards (43-J.Lowery55-E.Patterson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 11(4:10 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 16 for 5 yards (53-A.Smith55-E.Patterson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 16(3:38 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 24 for 8 yards (43-J.Lowery22-C.Cunningham).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(3:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at NAV 29 for 5 yards (31-J.Stephenson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 29(2:35 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 32 for 3 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 32(1:49 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 39 for 7 yards (23-E.Riley55-E.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(1:25 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for no gain (53-A.Smith18-J.Ellington).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 39(0:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to ARM 17 for 44 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 17(0:44 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 14 for 3 yards (43-J.Lowery55-E.Patterson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 14(0:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 12 for 2 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 12(0:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at ARM 1 for 11 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NAVY 1(0:13 - 2nd) 13-C.Warren complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (5 plays, -13 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 39 yards from NAV 35. 15-R.Parker to ARM 26 FUMBLES. 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 26 for 1 yard (46-I.Blake45-C.Garnes).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 93-R.Stoddard Offside 5 yards enforced at NAV 25. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARMY 30(15:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 9 yards (26-R.Velez).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(14:34 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 50 for 11 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(14:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 18 for 32 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(13:28 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 14 for 4 yards (55-E.Patterson43-J.Lowery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 14(12:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 13 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith54-C.Christiansen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 13(12:09 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 12 for 1 yard (57-J.Covington).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 12(11:12 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (7 plays, 45 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(11:08 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 3-S.McCoy False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NAVY 15(11:08 - 3rd) 16-M.Hancock to ARM 17 for 2 yards (10-K.Brennan94-J.Warren).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 17(10:27 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 18 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot). Penalty on ARM 3-S.McCoy Holding 8 yards enforced at ARM 17. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - NAVY 9(9:55 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson pushed ob at ARM 14 for 5 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - NAVY 14(9:35 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson sacked at ARM 7 for -7 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - NAVY 7(8:58 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 45 yards from ARM 7. 26-G.Winn to ARM 45 for 7 yards (27-B.Walters11-D.Lynch).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(8:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 39 for 6 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 39(8:13 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 25 for 14 yards (57-J.Covington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:42 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 25 for no gain (55-E.Patterson43-J.Lowery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(6:57 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 24 for 1 yard (43-J.Lowery).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARMY 24(6:14 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to ARM 6 for 18 yards (26-R.Velez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARMY 6(5:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 5 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith7-J.McClinton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 5(5:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 3rd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 27-B.Walters.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(4:53 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 25 for no gain (99-J.Pittman).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(4:14 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 20 FUMBLES. 27-B.Walters to ARM 19 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NAVY 19(3:31 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters. Penalty on ARM 5-K.Walker Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NAVY 19(3:24 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 41 yards from ARM 19 out of bounds at the NAV 40.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (10 plays, 30 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(3:15 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 39 for -1 yard (11-D.Lynch).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 39(2:43 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 39 for 22 yards (23-E.Riley26-R.Velez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(2:02 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 38 for 1 yard (93-R.Stoddard43-J.Lowery).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 38(1:24 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 31 for 7 yards (57-J.Covington26-R.Velez).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 31(0:47 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to ARM 26 for 5 yards (53-A.Smith7-J.McClinton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(15:00 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 25 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 25(14:27 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to ARM 24 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith54-C.Christiansen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 24(13:38 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to ARM 20 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 20(12:53 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 54 yards from NAV 35. 27-B.Walters to ARM 30 for 19 yards (83-M.Gleaton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(12:43 - 4th) 5-K.Walker to ARM 32 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 32(12:20 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 38 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer54-D.Fagot).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 38(11:53 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 39 for 1 yard (52-D.Polk94-J.Warren).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 39(11:08 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 43 for 4 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(10:48 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 50 for 7 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 50(10:10 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to NAV 46 for 4 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(9:47 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 46(9:43 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to NAV 38 for 8 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 38(9:22 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to NAV 39 for -1 yard (99-J.Pittman54-D.Fagot).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 39(8:35 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to NAV 40 for -1 yard (99-J.Pittman).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Fumble (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(8:31 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 42 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith54-C.Christiansen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 42(7:45 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 46 for 4 yards (43-J.Lowery54-C.Christiansen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 46(6:57 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 47 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARMY 47(6:22 - 4th) 4-O.White punts 33 yards from NAV 47. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 20 FUMBLES. Downed at the ARM 22 4-A.Miranda to ARM 22 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (6 plays, 47 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(6:12 - 4th) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 28 for 6 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 28(6:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 82-K.Cline. 82-K.Cline to ARM 35 for 7 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(5:48 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 39 for 4 yards (94-J.Warren96-J.Perkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 39(5:26 - 4th) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 44 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot94-J.Warren).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 44(5:08 - 4th) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 47 FUMBLES (94-J.Warren). 94-J.Warren to ARM 47 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Interception (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(4:59 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to ARM 41 for 6 yards (26-R.Velez55-E.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 41(4:13 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to ARM 38 for 3 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 38(3:23 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to ARM 35 for 3 yards (54-C.Christiansen26-R.Velez).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(2:42 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to ARM 20 for 15 yards (23-E.Riley8-J.Bourdeau).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(1:56 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to ARM 15 for 5 yards (55-E.Patterson23-E.Riley).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 15(1:49 - 4th) 10-M.Perry runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- End of Game (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 59 yards from NAV 35. 27-B.Walters to ARM 23 for 17 yards (35-W.Little).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(1:37 - 4th) 5-K.Walker to ARM 29 for 6 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 29(1:15 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 30 for 1 yard (93-M.Edwards17-T.Brown).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 30(0:57 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 41-T.Pistorio at ARM 42. 41-T.Pistorio to ARM 37 for 5 yards (16-M.Hancock). Penalty on NAV 17-T.Brown Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at ARM 37.
NAVY
Midshipmen
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(0:44 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to ARM 47 for 5 yards (54-C.Christiansen26-R.Velez).