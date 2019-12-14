|
|
|NOIOWA
|JMAD
James Madison shuts out Northern Iowa 17-0 in FCS quarters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Percy Agyei-Obese ran 33 times for 124 yards and a touchdown and No. 2 seed James Madison dominated defensively in a 17-0 win over Northern Iowa in the FCS playoff quarterfinals on Friday night.
James Madison (13-1) won its 13th straight and will face No. 3 seed Weber State in the semifinals on Dec. 21.
Northern Iowa (10-5) had 58 yards of total offense through the first three quarters and did not cross into James Madison territory until the final drive of the game with less than two minutes left.
The Panthers drove 55 yards on 11 plays before turning it over on downs and the Dukes ran out the clock, finishing with a 346-114 edge in total offense.
Northern Iowa had seven first downs, three on the final drive, and went 2 of 12 on third-down and 0 of 2 on fourth-down conversions.
Ben DiNucci was 19 of 28 for 157 yards, one touchdown and one interception for James Madison.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|22
|Rushing
|1
|11
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|13-24
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|90
|339
|Total Plays
|49
|88
|Avg Gain
|1.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|189
|Rush Attempts
|19
|60
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|12-30
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-41.1
|5-30.8
|Return Yards
|29
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-25
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|90
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. McElvain 13 QB
|W. McElvain
|12/30
|114
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allen 25 RB
|T. Allen
|10
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Hoosman 32 RB
|T. Hoosman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. McElvain 13 QB
|W. McElvain
|8
|-25
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Graham 37 RB
|A. Graham
|9
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
J. James 83 WR
|J. James
|5
|3
|37
|0
|14
|
T. Allen 25 RB
|T. Allen
|3
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
S. Lane 3 WR
|S. Lane
|7
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
B. Hadachek 45 LB
|B. Hadachek
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. McShane 4 WR
|D. McShane
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Flater 22 LB
|B. Flater
|15-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cuvelier 41 LB
|S. Cuvelier
|12-9
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wells 91 DL
|B. Wells
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brinkman 44 DL
|J. Brinkman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyd 99 DL
|K. Boyd
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Butcher 94 DT
|T. Butcher
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jegen 21 DB
|C. Jegen
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 27 DB
|A. Evans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 16 DL
|E. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 1 DB
|R. Lawrence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Perry 8 LB
|S. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brown 24 DB
|O. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Williams 9 DB
|X. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Lomica 42 LB
|C. Lomica
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Velky 4 DB
|L. Velky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Houghtelling 96 DL
|C. Houghtelling
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Kibby 38 DB
|Z. Kibby
|8
|41.1
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Williams 9 DB
|X. Williams
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
T. Allen 25 RB
|T. Allen
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|19/28
|157
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|33
|124
|1
|15
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|21
|62
|0
|11
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|4
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|12
|7
|59
|1
|15
|
D. Stapleton 84 TE
|D. Stapleton
|4
|4
|48
|0
|27
|
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|4
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
R. Stapleton 10 WR
|R. Stapleton
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brown 89 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Holloway 2 LB
|D. Holloway
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 32 S
|M. Hampton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daka 7 DL
|J. Daka
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 1 CB
|R. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Word 52 LB
|L. Word
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 8 S
|W. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 92 DL
|M. Greene
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Smith 21 S
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carter 5 DL
|R. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Azanama 54 LB
|K. Azanama
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 23 CB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 30 CB
|W. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reid 16 S
|Q. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Ratke 91 K
|E. Ratke
|1/3
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. O'Kelly 98 P
|H. O'Kelly
|5
|30.8
|4
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|3
|4.0
|9
|0
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-M.Cook kicks 61 yards from UNI 35. 24-D.Amos to JM 26 for 22 yards (38-Z.Kibby).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(14:54 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 28 FUMBLES (41-S.Cuvelier). 24-O.Brown to JM 28 for no gain (24-O.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(14:54 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 28 for 2 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 28(14:38 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 30 for 2 yards (16-E.Smith41-S.Cuvelier).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 30(14:04 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk runs ob at JM 43 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(13:47 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 45 for 2 yards (8-S.Perry41-S.Cuvelier).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 45(13:09 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 42-S.Vanhorse. 42-S.Vanhorse pushed ob at UNI 37 for 18 yards (22-B.Flater).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(12:37 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 40 for -3 yards (44-J.Brinkman22-B.Flater).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - JMAD 40(11:53 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci pushed ob at UNI 34 for 6 yards (22-B.Flater).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - JMAD 34(11:26 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 31-P.Agyei-Obese. 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on JM 79-R.Gillespie Holding 10 yards enforced at UNI 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 17 - JMAD 44(11:09 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 42-S.Vanhorse. 42-S.Vanhorse to UNI 40 for 4 yards (42-C.Lomica99-K.Boyd).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - JMAD 40(10:31 - 1st) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 30 yards from UNI 40 to UNI 10 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 10(10:24 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 13 for 3 yards (2-D.Holloway95-A.Atariwa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NOIOWA 13(9:52 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 13 for no gain (95-A.Atariwa). Penalty on JM 30-W.McCormick Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at UNI 13. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NOIOWA 18(9:34 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 19 for 1 yard (52-L.Word95-A.Atariwa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NOIOWA 19(8:49 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 19 for no gain (2-D.Holloway24-D.Amos).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NOIOWA 19(8:10 - 1st) 38-Z.Kibby punts 47 yards from UNI 19 Downed at the JM 34.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(7:59 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 35 for 1 yard (99-K.Boyd41-S.Cuvelier).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 35(7:28 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 7-J.Hamilton. 7-J.Hamilton pushed ob at JM 38 for 3 yards (27-A.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 38(7:03 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 7-J.Hamilton. 7-J.Hamilton to JM 46 for 8 yards (9-X.Williams27-A.Evans).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(6:32 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to UNI 27 for 27 yards (21-C.Jegen1-R.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(6:06 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 26 for 1 yard (41-S.Cuvelier44-J.Brinkman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 26(5:34 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 20 for 6 yards (41-S.Cuvelier22-B.Flater).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - JMAD 20(5:12 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 16 for 4 yards (22-B.Flater).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 16(4:46 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 15 for 1 yard (44-J.Brinkman91-B.Wells).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 15(4:18 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to UNI 25 fair catch by 96-C.Houghtelling.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25(4:10 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 25(4:06 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NOIOWA 25(3:59 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 22 for -3 yards (7-J.Daka).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NOIOWA 22(3:20 - 1st) 38-Z.Kibby punts 46 yards from UNI 22 Downed at the JM 32.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 32(3:10 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 39 for 7 yards (1-R.Lawrence21-C.Jegen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - JMAD 39(2:38 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 41 for 2 yards (94-T.Butcher41-S.Cuvelier).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - JMAD 41(2:13 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk pushed ob at JM 46 for 5 yards (21-C.Jegen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(1:46 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 46(1:39 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 49 for 5 yards (91-B.Wells).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - JMAD 49(1:00 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to UNI 42 for 7 yards (24-O.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(0:41 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 42 for no gain (91-B.Wells22-B.Flater).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 42(0:08 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to UNI 39 for 3 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - JMAD 39(15:00 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 31-P.Agyei-Obese.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JMAD 39(14:54 - 2nd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 29 yards from UNI 39 to UNI 10 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 10(14:48 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 83-J.James.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 10(14:43 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 10 for no gain (2-D.Holloway1-R.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NOIOWA 10(13:59 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 83-J.James. 83-J.James to UNI 21 for 11 yards (32-M.Hampton16-Q.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 21(13:31 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to UNI 21 for no gain (23-C.Tutt).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 21(12:49 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 83-J.James. 83-J.James to UNI 33 for 12 yards (8-W.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 33(12:23 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 31 for -2 yards (54-K.Azanama).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NOIOWA 31(11:44 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NOIOWA 31(11:37 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NOIOWA 31(11:32 - 2nd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 36 yards from UNI 31. 24-D.Amos to JM 36 for 3 yards (20-J.Brekke).
JMAD
Dukes
- FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 36(11:23 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 44 for 8 yards (41-S.Cuvelier27-A.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - JMAD 44(10:57 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk pushed ob at UNI 45 for 11 yards (1-R.Lawrence).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(10:28 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 40 for 5 yards (91-B.Wells).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - JMAD 40(9:58 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 36 for 4 yards (94-T.Butcher91-B.Wells).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - JMAD 36(9:37 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 33 for 3 yards (94-T.Butcher9-X.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(9:17 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 25 for 8 yards (8-S.Perry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - JMAD 25(8:45 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 26 for -1 yard (94-T.Butcher).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - JMAD 26(8:02 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 22 for 4 yards (22-B.Flater).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 22(7:41 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 24 for -2 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - JMAD 24(7:10 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - JMAD 24(7:01 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - JMAD 24(6:46 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(6:46 - 2nd) Penalty on UNI 16-E.Smith Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at JM 35. No Play.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Fumble (2 plays, 13 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 50 yards from JM 50 to UNI End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25(6:39 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 25 for no gain. Penalty on JM 5-R.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at UNI 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - NOIOWA 30(6:18 - 2nd) 32-T.Hoosman to UNI 38 FUMBLES (24-D.Amos). 95-A.Atariwa to UNI 38 for no gain.
JMAD
Dukes
- Fumble (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 38(6:09 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 31-P.Agyei-Obese. 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 34 for 4 yards (44-J.Brinkman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 34(5:39 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 29 for 5 yards (41-S.Cuvelier27-A.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - JMAD 29(5:21 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 25 for 4 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(5:11 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 24 for 1 yard (44-J.Brinkman22-B.Flater).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 24(4:38 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to UNI 10 for 14 yards. Penalty on JM 79-R.Gillespie Holding 10 yards enforced at UNI 24. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - JMAD 34(4:09 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 7-J.Hamilton. 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 32 for 2 yards (22-B.Flater94-T.Butcher).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - JMAD 32(3:28 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 31-P.Agyei-Obese. 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 27 FUMBLES (94-T.Butcher). 22-B.Flater to UNI 27 for no gain.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 27(3:18 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 19 for -8 yards (2-D.Holloway).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - NOIOWA 19(2:39 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 25-T.Allen. 25-T.Allen to UNI 20 for 1 yard (52-L.Word8-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - NOIOWA 20(1:56 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - NOIOWA 20(1:50 - 2nd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 30 yards from UNI 20 out of bounds at the JM 50.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 50(1:43 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 50(1:37 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk pushed ob at UNI 45 for 5 yards (22-B.Flater).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - JMAD 45(1:31 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Hamilton.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - JMAD 45(1:27 - 2nd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 32 yards from UNI 45 to UNI 13 fair catch by 9-X.Williams. Penalty on JM 19-D.Ravenel Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UNI 13.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 28(1:16 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to UNI 34 for 6 yards (30-W.McCormick).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NOIOWA 34(1:11 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 39 for 5 yards (21-A.Smith95-A.Atariwa).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 39(0:47 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 36 for -3 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Daka). 24-D.Amos recovers at the UNI 36. 24-D.Amos runs ob at UNI 32 for 4 yards.
JMAD
Dukes
- Halftime (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 32(0:38 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 32(0:33 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - JMAD 32(0:24 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 30 for 2 yards (99-K.Boyd22-B.Flater).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - JMAD 30(0:02 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 65 yards from JM 35. 9-X.Williams to UNI 17 for 17 yards (24-D.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 17(14:52 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 20 for 3 yards (2-D.Holloway92-M.Greene).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - NOIOWA 20(14:19 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 18 for -2 yards (5-R.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - NOIOWA 18(13:41 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 3-S.Lane. 3-S.Lane to UNI 23 for 5 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NOIOWA 23(13:03 - 3rd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 41 yards from UNI 23. 24-D.Amos pushed ob at JM 45 for 9 yards (24-O.Brown).
JMAD
Dukes
- Interception (12 plays, -41 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(12:51 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 48 for 3 yards (27-A.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 48(12:20 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 41 for 11 yards (22-B.Flater).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(11:55 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 38 for 3 yards (99-K.Boyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 38(11:27 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 35 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - JMAD 35(10:46 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to UNI 33 for 2 yards (22-B.Flater).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 2 - JMAD 33(10:12 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 19 for 14 yards (16-E.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 19(10:00 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 17 for 2 yards (21-C.Jegen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 17(9:25 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 11 for 6 yards (91-B.Wells22-B.Flater).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - JMAD 11(8:48 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 6 for 5 yards (24-O.Brown22-B.Flater).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - JMAD 6(8:18 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 6 for no gain (91-B.Wells96-C.Houghtelling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 6(7:40 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 6 for no gain (99-K.Boyd96-C.Houghtelling).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 6(7:09 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-X.Williams at UNI End Zone. 9-X.Williams to UNI 4 for 4 yards (56-N.Kidwell).
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 4(7:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 3 for -1 yard (7-J.Daka2-D.Holloway).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NOIOWA 3(6:19 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 1 for -2 yards (2-D.Holloway).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - NOIOWA 1(5:36 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 45-B.Hadachek. 45-B.Hadachek to UNI 11 for 10 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NOIOWA 11(4:53 - 3rd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 43 yards from UNI 11. 24-D.Amos to JM 46 for no gain (27-A.Evans).
JMAD
Dukes
- Missed FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(4:43 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 48 for 2 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 48(4:12 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 37 for 15 yards (1-R.Lawrence21-C.Jegen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(3:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 36 for 1 yard (41-S.Cuvelier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 36(3:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 30 for 6 yards (21-C.Jegen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - JMAD 30(2:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 26 for 4 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(2:13 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 26 for no gain (91-B.Wells41-S.Cuvelier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 26(1:38 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 25 for 1 yard (22-B.Flater).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - JMAD 25(0:59 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to UNI 19 for 6 yards (22-B.Flater).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - JMAD 19(0:13 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 20(0:07 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 83-J.James. 83-J.James to UNI 34 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 34(15:00 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 34(14:58 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NOIOWA 34(14:54 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NOIOWA 34(14:48 - 4th) 38-Z.Kibby punts 46 yards from UNI 34 to JM 20 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(14:40 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 26 for 6 yards (99-K.Boyd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 26(14:03 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 28 for 2 yards (91-B.Wells94-T.Butcher).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - JMAD 28(13:39 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 31 for 3 yards (41-S.Cuvelier91-B.Wells).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(13:08 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci sacked at JM 24 for -7 yards (91-B.Wells).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - JMAD 24(12:31 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 31 for 7 yards (99-K.Boyd41-S.Cuvelier).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - JMAD 31(11:50 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 36 for 5 yards (22-B.Flater41-S.Cuvelier).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - JMAD 36(11:05 - 4th) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from JM 36 to UNI 28 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 28(10:56 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 28(10:51 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to UNI 37 for 9 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NOIOWA 37(10:07 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to UNI 36 for -1 yard (2-D.Holloway).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NOIOWA 36(9:23 - 4th) 38-Z.Kibby punts 40 yards from UNI 36 to JM 24 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (10 plays, 41 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(9:15 - 4th) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 28 for 4 yards (22-B.Flater).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 28(8:37 - 4th) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 29 for 1 yard (44-J.Brinkman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - JMAD 29(7:53 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton runs ob at JM 36 for 7 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 36(7:32 - 4th) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 47 for 11 yards (27-A.Evans21-C.Jegen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(6:58 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci to UNI 49 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 49(6:19 - 4th) 7-J.Hamilton to UNI 49 for no gain (16-E.Smith41-S.Cuvelier).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 49(5:36 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton pushed ob at UNI 42 for 7 yards (22-B.Flater).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(5:08 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 40 for 2 yards (44-J.Brinkman41-S.Cuvelier).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 40(4:31 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 37 for 3 yards (22-B.Flater99-K.Boyd).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - JMAD 37(3:43 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to UNI 35 for 2 yards (22-B.Flater99-K.Boyd).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - JMAD 35(2:58 - 4th) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 27 yards from UNI 35 out of bounds at the UNI 8.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 91 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 8(2:52 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 3-S.Lane. 3-S.Lane runs ob at UNI 16 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NOIOWA 16(2:36 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NOIOWA 16(2:33 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McShane.
|Sack
|
4 & 2 - NOIOWA 16(2:30 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 1 for -15 yards (92-M.Greene).
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Downs (11 plays, 55 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 43 yards from JM 35. 25-T.Allen to UNI 30 for 8 yards. Penalty on UNI 20-J.Brekke Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNI 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 15(2:15 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McShane.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 15(2:09 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to UNI 32 for 17 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 32(1:56 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McShane.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 32(1:53 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - NOIOWA 32(1:48 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to UNI 48 for 16 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 48(1:42 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 48(1:37 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 25-T.Allen. 25-T.Allen to JM 38 for 14 yards (8-W.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 38(1:29 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain scrambles runs ob at JM 36 for 2 yards (92-M.Greene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NOIOWA 36(1:22 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 83-J.James.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NOIOWA 36(1:18 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain scrambles out of bounds at the JM 30.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NOIOWA 30(1:08 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McShane.