2019 Boca Raton Bowl odds, line, spread: SMU vs. FAU picks, top predictions from expert who's 7-1

The Florida Atlantic Owls made the most of their first bowl invitation this decade, and they will look to do the same Saturday when they host the SMU Mustangs in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from FAU Football Stadium. The Conference USA champion Owls (10-3) earned a rare opportunity to play a bowl game in their home stadium. They were given the same nod in 2017 and crushed Akron 50-3 in that Boca Raton Bowl. The Mustangs (10-2) have won two bowl games this decade, but none since a victory over Fresno State in the 2012 Hawaii Bowl.

SMU vs. FAU spread: SMU -8

SMU vs. FAU over-under: 64.5 points

SMU vs. FAU money line: SMU -282, Florida Atlantic +234

SMU: Mustangs have covered in four straight non-conference games.

FAU: Owls are 4-0 ATS against opponents with winning records.

The Mustangs' high-powered offense could have success against an FAU defense that has been vulnerable against the pass. The Owls allowed at least 200 passing yards in their first seven games and at least 190 in all but two contests. Five-win Ball State threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns against the Owls in a 41-31 Week 3 loss.

Quarterback Shane Buechele has thrown for at least 200 yards in every game except for the season finale against Tulane. In that contest, he went 15-for-27 for 180 yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs also have enough balance to give Florida Atlantic trouble with their ground game. Senior running back Xavier Jones ran for 1,249 yards and 21 scores.

Even so, the high-powered Mustangs aren't assured of covering the Florida Atlantic vs. SMU spread against an FAU club that will be determined to make the most of a bowl game on its home turf.

Although Lane Kiffin's teams are historically known for their offensive production, a major improvement on defense is perhaps the most significant difference in this season's results. The Owls allowed nearly 32 points and 424 total yards per game last year, both marks ranking No. 11 in the conference. They improved to an average of 22.3 points allowed and held four opponents to single-figures.

Glenn Spencer, filling in as the interim coach after Kiffin's departure to Ole Miss, appears to have had a major impact. The former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator saw immediate strides when his unit dominated the spring game and forced six turnovers. Spencer received strong support among players to receive the permanent head coaching position. The interim coach told the media he has been in discussions with new FAU coach Willie Taggart about remaining the team's defensive coordinator.

