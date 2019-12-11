2019 CBS Sports All-America team: Ohio State, SEC lead the way with most selections

With the 2019 season now in the books and only bowl games remaining to be played, our panel of college football experts convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports All-America teams.



There are seven unanimous selections this season split between offense and defense. Among those chosen were LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Auburn DE Derrick Brown and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Ohio State leads the way with six total selections and ties LSU with four first-teamers. Alabama totaled five selections with Wisconsin (four) next followed by Oklahoma and Oregon (three each).

Selections by conference

Conference First team Total selections SEC 11 17 Big Ten 6 14 Big 12 4 8 Pac-12 2 8 ACC 2 4 Conference USA 1 2 Mountain West 1 1

Seven SEC teams were represented among the league's total of 17 selections. The Big Ten finished second once again with 14 picks over six teams. Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and Texas A&M punter Braden Mann repeated as first-team selections from 2018. There were 15 players among our 2019 preseason All-America picks that found their way onto the postseason teams as well.

CBS Sports will release our Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards on Thursday afternoon.

2019 CBS Sports All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous selection

Offense





QB Joe Burrow* LSU Redshirt senior RB Chuba Hubbard* Oklahoma State Redshirt sophomore RB J.K. Dobbins Ohio State Junior WR Ja'Marr Chase* LSU Junior WR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma Junior TE Harrison Bryant FAU Senior C Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin Junior OL Penei Sewell* Oregon Sophomore OL Andrew Thomas Georgia Junior OL Wyatt Davis Ohio State Sophomore OL Jedrick Wills Jr. Alabama Junior Defense





DL Chase Young* Ohio State Junior DL Derrick Brown* Auburn Senior DL James Lynch Baylor Junior DL Curtis Weaver Boise State Redshirt junior LB Evan Weaver Cal Senior LB Isaiah Simmons Clemson Redshirt junior LB Jon Greenard Florida Redshirt senior CB Jeff Okudah* Ohio State Junior CB Derek Stingley LSU Freshman S Antoine Winfield Jr. Minnesota Redshirt sophomore S Grant Delpit LSU Junior Special teams





K Gabe Brkic Oklahoma Redshirt freshman P Braden Mann Texas A&M Senior KR Joe Reed Virginia Senior PR Jaylen Waddle Alabama Sophomore AP Lynn Bowden Jr. Kentucky Junior

2019 CBS Sports All-America Second Team