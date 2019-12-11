2019 CBS Sports All-America team: Ohio State, SEC lead the way with most selections

There were seven unanimous first-team selections, including two each from Ohio State and LSU

With the 2019 season now in the books and only bowl games remaining to be played, our panel of college football experts convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports All-America teams.

There are seven unanimous selections this season split between offense and defense. Among those chosen were LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Auburn DE Derrick Brown and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Ohio State leads the way with six total selections and ties LSU with four first-teamers. Alabama totaled five selections with Wisconsin (four) next followed by Oklahoma and Oregon (three each).

Selections by conference

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
SEC 11 17
Big Ten 614
Big 1248

Pac-12

2

8

ACC24
Conference USA12
Mountain West11

Seven SEC teams were represented among the league's total of 17 selections. The Big Ten finished second once again with 14 picks over six teams. Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and Texas A&M punter Braden Mann repeated as first-team selections from 2018. There were 15 players among our 2019 preseason All-America picks that found their way onto the postseason teams as well.

CBS Sports will release our Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards on Thursday afternoon.

2019 CBS Sports All-America First Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Joe Burrow*

LSU

Redshirt senior

RB

Chuba Hubbard*

Oklahoma State

Redshirt sophomore

RB

J.K. Dobbins

Ohio State

Junior 

WR

Ja'Marr Chase*

LSU

Junior

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

Junior

TE

Harrison Bryant

FAU

Senior

C

Tyler Biadasz

Wisconsin

Junior

OL

Penei Sewell*

Oregon

Sophomore

OL

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

Junior

OL

Wyatt Davis

Ohio State

Sophomore

OL

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

Junior

Defense


DL Chase Young* Ohio State Junior

DL

Derrick Brown*

Auburn

Senior

DL

James Lynch

Baylor

Junior

DL

Curtis Weaver

Boise State

Redshirt junior

LB

Evan Weaver

Cal

Senior

LB

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

 Redshirt junior

LB

Jon Greenard

Florida

 Redshirt senior

CB

Jeff Okudah*

Ohio State

Junior

CB

Derek Stingley

LSU

Freshman

S

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Minnesota

Redshirt sophomore

S

Grant Delpit

LSU

Junior

Special teams


K

Gabe Brkic

Oklahoma

Redshirt freshman

P

Braden Mann

Texas A&M

Senior

KR

Joe Reed

Virginia

Senior

PR

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

Sophomore

AP

Lynn Bowden Jr.

Kentucky

Junior

2019 CBS Sports All-America Second Team

Offense


QB

Justin Fields

Ohio State

Sophomore

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin

Junior

RB

Zack Moss

Utah

Senior

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

Junior

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

USC

Senior

TE

Brycen Hopkins

Purdue

Redshirt senior

C

Creed Humphrey

Oklahoma

Redshirt sophomore

OL

Calvin Throckmorton

Oregon

Senior

OL

Alex Leatherwood

Alabama

Junior

OL

Josh Simpson

Clemson

Senior

OL

Cole Van Lanen

Wisconsin

Junior

Defense


DL Bradlee Anae UtahSenior

DL

Marlon Davidson

Auburn

Senior

DL

Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Oregon State

Redshirt junior

DL

A.J. Epenesa

Iowa

Junior

LB

Zack Baun

Wisconsin

Senior

LB

Micah Parsons

Penn State

Sophomore

LB

Jordyn Brooks

Texas Tech

Senior

CB

Amik Robertson

Louisiana Tech

Junior

CB

CJ Henderson

Florida

Junior

S

Jordan Fuller

Ohio State

Senior

S

Xavier McKinney

Alabama

Junior

Special teams


K

Nick Sciba

Wake Forest

Sophomore

P

Max Duffy

Kentucky

Junior

KR

Josh Youngblood

Kansas State

Freshman

PR

Jalen Reagor

TCU

Junior

AP

Brandon Aiyuk

Arizona State

Senior

