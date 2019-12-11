2019 CBS Sports All-America team: Ohio State, SEC lead the way with most selections
There were seven unanimous first-team selections, including two each from Ohio State and LSU
With the 2019 season now in the books and only bowl games remaining to be played, our panel of college football experts convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports All-America teams.
There are seven unanimous selections this season split between offense and defense. Among those chosen were LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Auburn DE Derrick Brown and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.
In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Ohio State leads the way with six total selections and ties LSU with four first-teamers. Alabama totaled five selections with Wisconsin (four) next followed by Oklahoma and Oregon (three each).
Selections by conference
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|SEC
|11
|17
|Big Ten
|6
|14
|Big 12
|4
|8
Pac-12
2
8
|ACC
|2
|4
|Conference USA
|1
|2
|Mountain West
|1
|1
Seven SEC teams were represented among the league's total of 17 selections. The Big Ten finished second once again with 14 picks over six teams. Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and Texas A&M punter Braden Mann repeated as first-team selections from 2018. There were 15 players among our 2019 preseason All-America picks that found their way onto the postseason teams as well.
CBS Sports will release our Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards on Thursday afternoon.
2019 CBS Sports All-America First Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Joe Burrow*
LSU
Redshirt senior
RB
Chuba Hubbard*
Oklahoma State
Redshirt sophomore
RB
J.K. Dobbins
Ohio State
Junior
WR
Ja'Marr Chase*
LSU
Junior
WR
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma
Junior
TE
Harrison Bryant
FAU
Senior
C
Tyler Biadasz
Wisconsin
Junior
OL
Penei Sewell*
Oregon
Sophomore
OL
Andrew Thomas
Georgia
Junior
OL
Wyatt Davis
Ohio State
Sophomore
OL
Jedrick Wills Jr.
Alabama
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Chase Young*
|Ohio State
|Junior
DL
Derrick Brown*
Auburn
Senior
DL
James Lynch
Baylor
Junior
DL
Curtis Weaver
Boise State
Redshirt junior
LB
Evan Weaver
Cal
Senior
LB
Isaiah Simmons
Clemson
Redshirt junior
LB
Jon Greenard
Florida
Redshirt senior
CB
Jeff Okudah*
Ohio State
Junior
CB
Derek Stingley
LSU
Freshman
S
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Minnesota
Redshirt sophomore
S
Grant Delpit
LSU
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Gabe Brkic
Oklahoma
Redshirt freshman
P
Braden Mann
Texas A&M
Senior
KR
Joe Reed
Virginia
Senior
PR
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
Sophomore
AP
Lynn Bowden Jr.
Kentucky
Junior
2019 CBS Sports All-America Second Team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Justin Fields
Ohio State
Sophomore
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin
Junior
|RB
Zack Moss
Utah
Senior
WR
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
Junior
|WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
USC
Senior
TE
Brycen Hopkins
Purdue
Redshirt senior
C
Creed Humphrey
Oklahoma
Redshirt sophomore
OL
Calvin Throckmorton
Oregon
Senior
OL
Alex Leatherwood
Alabama
Junior
OL
Josh Simpson
Clemson
Senior
OL
Cole Van Lanen
Wisconsin
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Bradlee Anae
|Utah
|Senior
DL
Marlon Davidson
Auburn
Senior
DL
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Oregon State
Redshirt junior
DL
A.J. Epenesa
Iowa
Junior
LB
Zack Baun
Wisconsin
Senior
LB
Micah Parsons
Penn State
Sophomore
LB
Jordyn Brooks
Texas Tech
Senior
CB
Amik Robertson
Louisiana Tech
Junior
CB
CJ Henderson
Florida
Junior
S
Jordan Fuller
Ohio State
Senior
S
Xavier McKinney
Alabama
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Nick Sciba
Wake Forest
Sophomore
P
Max Duffy
Kentucky
Junior
KR
Josh Youngblood
Kansas State
Freshman
PR
Jalen Reagor
TCU
Junior
AP
Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State
Senior
