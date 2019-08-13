2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest

There are a stunning nine unanimous first-team preseason selections this year

With the 2019 season on the horizon, our panel of our college football experts has convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team. Thirty-two of the 130 FBS teams are represented among the 54 total selections across the first and second teams listed below.

There were a stunning nine unanimous first-team selections this year with Purdue playmaker Rondale Moore picking up such honors as our all-purpose starter; he also checks in as a first-team wide receiver. 

Alabama led the way with three first-team selections and seven overall. Clemson is one of six teams with two first-team picks and was second to Bama with five overall. Eight of 14 SEC teams saw at least one selection -- the most of any conference -- but while the league tied the Big Ten with nine first-team picks, it stood out with 19 overall (35.2 percent).

Nine members of our preseason All-America first team were also part of our 2018 postseason selections.

Preseason awards

Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Coach of the Year: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Selections by conference

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections

SEC

9

19

Big Ten

9

11

ACC 5 10
Pac-12 1 7

Big 12

0

3

AAC

1

2

MWC

1

1

Independent 1 1
2019allamerica.png
Graphic by Michael Meredith

2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Trevor Lawrence

Clemson

Sophomore

RB

Jonathan Taylor*

Wisconsin

Junior

RB

Travis Etienne

Clemson

Junior

WR

Jerry Jeudy*

Alabama

Junior

WR

Rondale Moore

Purdue

Sophomore

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam

Missouri

Redshirt junior

C

Tyler Biadasz

Wisconsin

Junior

OL

Andrew Thomas*

Georgia

Junior

OL

Walker Little

Stanford

Junior

OL

Tommy Kraemer

Notre Dame

Senior

OL

Ben Bredeson

Michigan

Senior

Defense


DL

Chase Young*

Ohio State

Junior

DL

Derrick Brown

Auburn

Senior

DL

Kenny Willekes

Michigan State

Senior

DL

Raekwon Davis

Alabama

Senior

LB

Dylan Moses*

Alabama

Junior

LB

Paddy Fisher

Northwestern

Junior

LB

Joe Bachie

Michigan State

Senior 

CB

Bryce Hall*

Virginia

Senior

CB

Kristian Fulton

LSU

Senior

S

Grant Delpit*

LSU

Junior

S

Andre Cisco

Syracuse

Sophomore

Special teams


K

Andre Szmyt

Syracuse

Redshirt sophomore

P

Braden Mann*

Texas A&M

Senior

KR

Savon Scarver

Utah State

Junior

PR

Isaiah Wright

Temple

Senior

AP

Rondale Moore*

Purdue

Sophomore

2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team

Offense


QB

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

Junior

RB

AJ Dillon

Boston College

Junior

RB

D'Andre Swift

Georgia

Junior

WR

Laviska Shenault

Colorado

Junior

WR

Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State

Junior

TE

Jared Pinkney

Vanderbilt

Redshirt senior

C

Creed Humphrey

Oklahoma

Redshirt sophomore

OL

Alex Leatherwood

Alabama

Junior

OL

Calvin Throckmorton

Oregon

Senior

OL

John Simpson

Clemson

Senior

OL

Shane Lemieux

Oregon

Senior

Defense


DL

A.J. Epenesa

Iowa

Junior

DL

Xavier Thomas

Clemson

Sophomore

DL

Leki Fotu

Utah

Senior

DL

Nick Coe

Auburn

Junior

LB

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

Redshirt junior

LB

Troy Dye

Oregon

Senior

LB

Micah Parsons

Penn State

Sophomore

CB

CJ Henderson

Florida

Junior

CB

Paulson Adebo

Stanford

Junior

S

J.R. Reed

Georgia

Senior

S

Xavier McKinney

Alabama

Junior

Special teams


K

Rodrigo Blankenship

Georgia

Senior

P

James Smith

Cincinnati

Junior

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Pittsburgh

Senior

PR

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

Sophomore

AP

J.J. Taylor

Arizona

Redshirt junior

