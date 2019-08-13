2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest

With the 2019 season on the horizon, our panel of our college football experts has convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team. Thirty-two of the 130 FBS teams are represented among the 54 total selections across the first and second teams listed below.

There were a stunning nine unanimous first-team selections this year with Purdue playmaker Rondale Moore picking up such honors as our all-purpose starter; he also checks in as a first-team wide receiver.

Alabama led the way with three first-team selections and seven overall. Clemson is one of six teams with two first-team picks and was second to Bama with five overall. Eight of 14 SEC teams saw at least one selection -- the most of any conference -- but while the league tied the Big Ten with nine first-team picks, it stood out with 19 overall (35.2 percent).

Nine members of our preseason All-America first team were also part of our 2018 postseason selections.

Preseason awards

Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Coach of the Year: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Selections by conference

Conference First team Total selections SEC 9 19 Big Ten 9 11 ACC 5 10 Pac-12 1 7 Big 12 0 3 AAC 1 2 MWC 1 1 Independent 1 1

Graphic by Michael Meredith

2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous selection

2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team