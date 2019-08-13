2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest
There are a stunning nine unanimous first-team preseason selections this year
With the 2019 season on the horizon, our panel of our college football experts has convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team. Thirty-two of the 130 FBS teams are represented among the 54 total selections across the first and second teams listed below.
There were a stunning nine unanimous first-team selections this year with Purdue playmaker Rondale Moore picking up such honors as our all-purpose starter; he also checks in as a first-team wide receiver.
Alabama led the way with three first-team selections and seven overall. Clemson is one of six teams with two first-team picks and was second to Bama with five overall. Eight of 14 SEC teams saw at least one selection -- the most of any conference -- but while the league tied the Big Ten with nine first-team picks, it stood out with 19 overall (35.2 percent).
Nine members of our preseason All-America first team were also part of our 2018 postseason selections.
Preseason awards
Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Coach of the Year: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Selections by conference
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
SEC
9
19
Big Ten
9
11
|ACC
|5
|10
|Pac-12
|1
|7
Big 12
0
3
AAC
1
2
MWC
1
1
|Independent
|1
|1
2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson
Sophomore
RB
Jonathan Taylor*
Junior
RB
Clemson
Junior
WR
Jerry Jeudy*
Alabama
Junior
WR
Rondale Moore
Purdue
Sophomore
TE
Redshirt junior
C
Wisconsin
Junior
OL
Junior
OL
Junior
OL
Senior
OL
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
Chase Young*
Junior
DL
Senior
DL
Senior
DL
Alabama
Senior
LB
Dylan Moses*
Alabama
Junior
LB
Junior
LB
Michigan State
Senior
CB
Bryce Hall*
Senior
CB
Senior
S
Grant Delpit*
LSU
Junior
S
Sophomore
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Syracuse
Redshirt sophomore
P
Braden Mann*
Texas A&M
Senior
KR
Junior
PR
Senior
AP
Rondale Moore*
Purdue
Sophomore
2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Alabama
Junior
RB
Junior
RB
Georgia
Junior
WR
Laviska Shenault
Junior
WR
Junior
TE
Redshirt senior
C
Redshirt sophomore
OL
Alabama
Junior
OL
Senior
OL
Clemson
Senior
OL
Oregon
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
A.J. Epenesa
Junior
DL
Clemson
Sophomore
DL
Senior
DL
Auburn
Junior
LB
Clemson
Redshirt junior
LB
Oregon
Senior
LB
Sophomore
CB
Junior
CB
Stanford
Junior
S
J.R. Reed
Georgia
Senior
S
Alabama
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Georgia
Senior
P
Junior
KR
Senior
PR
Alabama
Sophomore
AP
J.J. Taylor
Redshirt junior
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking the best CFB team in every state
From Alabama to Wyoming, which Division I team best represents its home state?
-
Miami names starting QB
Williams' first career start will come against Florida to open the season
-
Alabama LB McMillon suffers knee injury
The senior was fighting for a starting spot at linebacker for the Crimson Tide
-
Florida DB John Huggins dismissed
Huggins was slated to be a contributor in the already thin Gators secondary
-
Saban calls for 10 Power Five games
The Crimson Tide coach wants the best to play the best
-
Alabama RB Sanders out for the year
Sanders was the No. 6 overall player in the class of 2019